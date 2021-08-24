Cancel
Crane Lake, MN

Crane Lake events coming soon

Crane Lake News Flash
Crane Lake News Flash
(CRANE LAKE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Crane Lake calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crane Lake:

Midsummer in Norway 2021

Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

TAKK AND SKOL The event may be cancelled, however we are still requesting your donation. As a major fundraising event cut short once again by COVID, we need your support more than ever. Donation...

EXCHANGE TOUR - Artist Talk & Screening

Nett Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5322 St Mary's Dr, Nett Lake, MN

Visiting artists presents video and photography work that celebrate community. culture and artistry About this Event Please join us at the Bois Forte Community Center in Nett Lake as we welcome...

Make an Amazonite Necklace

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Saturday, August 28, 2021 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Tuition: $24 Materials: $15 Students in this class will create a necklace featuring Amazonite gemstones combined with pearls, and glass and stone beads...

Live music by Jammin Joe

Cook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3096 Vermilion Dr, Cook, MN

Live music by Jammin Joe is on Facebook. To connect with Live music by Jammin Joe, join Facebook today.

Sunsets Music Series - The Northwood's Band

Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1430 Bois Forte Rd, Tower, MN

Join us at Fortune Bay for our FREE outdoor summer music series! We are featuring local bands, will have a small outdoor bar, and Street Tacos and Eats will have their food truck parked here...

