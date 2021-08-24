Centralia calendar: Coming events

(CENTRALIA, OK) Centralia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Centralia:

KidQuest Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Grove, OK

KidQuest at Grace Harbor Baptist Church-GHBC, Jay, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 03:15 pm to 07:00 pm

Rusty Meyers Band Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 24979 US-59, Grove, OK

Rusty Meyers Band at Cherokee Casino Grove, Highway 59 and East 250 Road, Grove, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm

LIVE AUCTION Grove, Shop Equipment Liquidation & More Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

J.B. Robison Auctioneers Realtors is having LIVE AUCTION Grove, Shop Equipment Liquidation & More in Grove OK on Aug 28, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Open House Vinita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 423 S Wilson St Ste A, Vinita, OK

Join us at Joyful Dance Studio's Open House! Enroll your dancer Meet the teacher Tour the studio Get sized for and order dancewear It's going to be an excited year! We can not wait to welcome our...

Coffee bar Afton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

American Legion Post 124 will be hosting a coffee bar and social gathering.