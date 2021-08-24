Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, OK

Centralia calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Centralia Voice
Centralia Voice
 7 days ago

(CENTRALIA, OK) Centralia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Centralia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUAzF_0bbPS3PG00

KidQuest

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Grove, OK

KidQuest at Grace Harbor Baptist Church-GHBC, Jay, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 03:15 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPvxk_0bbPS3PG00

Rusty Meyers Band

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 24979 US-59, Grove, OK

Rusty Meyers Band at Cherokee Casino Grove, Highway 59 and East 250 Road, Grove, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:59 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpcAK_0bbPS3PG00

LIVE AUCTION Grove, Shop Equipment Liquidation & More

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

J.B. Robison Auctioneers Realtors is having LIVE AUCTION Grove, Shop Equipment Liquidation & More in Grove OK on Aug 28, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVZH9_0bbPS3PG00

Open House

Vinita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 423 S Wilson St Ste A, Vinita, OK

Join us at Joyful Dance Studio's Open House! Enroll your dancer Meet the teacher Tour the studio Get sized for and order dancewear It's going to be an excited year! We can not wait to welcome our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUGm4_0bbPS3PG00

Coffee bar

Afton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

American Legion Post 124 will be hosting a coffee bar and social gathering.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Centralia Voice

Centralia Voice

Centralia, OK
14
Followers
175
Post
470
Views
ABOUT

With Centralia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centralia, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Vinita, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Auction#Baptist#Dance Studio#Live Auction Grove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy