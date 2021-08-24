Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spofford, TX

Live events on the horizon in Spofford

Posted by 
Spofford News Flash
Spofford News Flash
 7 days ago

(SPOFFORD, TX) Spofford is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Spofford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rZA7_0bbPS1do00

BATTLE ON THE BORDER

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

BATTLE ON THE BORDER BIG GAME EVENT SIGN UP TODAY AT ADRENALINE PAINTBALL PARK!! Also check out other

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clZHY_0bbPS1do00

Childbirth Basic Training Workshop - 2 day event Sept 4th & 11th

Del Rio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 501 W Cantu Rd Ste 500, del rio, TX 78840

Comfort measures (relaxing, massage, communicating with your partner), Normal stages of Labor, Top 10 Tips for birth partner

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5auV_0bbPS1do00

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Del Rio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 2413 Veterans Blvd., Del Rio, TX 78840

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpK41_0bbPS1do00

MR. AND CO. BLOCK PARTY

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Come join us for round two of our MR. AND CO. BLOCK PARTY! We’ll have vendors, food, music, games, photo booths, and so much more! Also check out other Parties in Del Rio , Entertainment Events in...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Spofford News Flash

Spofford News Flash

Spofford, TX
12
Followers
207
Post
435
Views
ABOUT

With Spofford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Del Rio, TX
Government
City
Spofford, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Tx 78840 Comfort#Labor#Event Rsvps#Entertainment Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy