Hoffmeister, NY

Hoffmeister events coming soon

Posted by 
Hoffmeister Dispatch
Hoffmeister Dispatch
 7 days ago

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Live events are coming to Hoffmeister.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoffmeister:

Paint 'n' Sip

Little Falls, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 10 Waverly Place, Little Falls, NY 13365

Jill Rae of Easels on the Gogh will show you how to paint a picture of pumpkins and sunflowers. Tickets are $35 per person.

Planning Board Meeting

Speculator, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 112 Elm Lake Rd, Speculator, NY

If you have business that needs to be reviewed and approved by the Planning Board, it must be submitted by the Thursday before the meeting to make certain we have\n

Cruise In at Kayuta Drive In

Remsen, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10101 Dustin Rd, Remsen, NY

season opener monday , may 24th and every monday through september … music , door prizes , food & much more …

That 80s Band lands the time machine at Rustic Ties!

Dolgeville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 195 Spencer Rd, Dolgeville, NY

That 80s Band will be at Rustic Ties for a show that will make you think we went back in time! They play the best 80's pop and rock music. Come dressed in your neon or other 80's attire and relive...

LPSA Luncheon and Annual Meeting- Speculator

Speculator, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Lake Pleasant – Sacandaga Association Summer Luncheon & Annual Meeting Sunday, August 29, at Oak Mountain, 11:30 AM

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister, NY
ABOUT

With Hoffmeister Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

