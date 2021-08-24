What’s up Sandy Valley: Local events calendar

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) Sandy Valley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sandy Valley:

VOLUNTEER - Pat Barrett / Las Vegas, NV Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 850 East Cactus Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

Parent to Parent Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9300 West Sunset Road, Education Room/First Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Peer support, resource sharing, and psychoeducation for individuals raising adolescents.

Morning Yoga on the Meadow Blue Diamond, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV

Come stretch your body and relax your spirit! Trained yoga instructors lead classes for all ages and ability levels here on our green grassy picnic area. Bring your own mat. Entry to Spring...

Strikes for Scholarships 2021 Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 9777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89183

A fun event for the whole family! Come out and support Las Vegas' next generation of ECF's Hospitality professionals.

Girls' Night Out - Sip & Shop Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139

Join us for a fun night out shopping with a cash bar. FREE DRAWING TICKET when you show your Eventbrite registration. One per adult.