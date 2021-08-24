Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandy Valley, NV

What’s up Sandy Valley: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Sandy Valley Daily
Sandy Valley Daily
 7 days ago

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) Sandy Valley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sandy Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmHBn_0bbPRwOP00

VOLUNTEER - Pat Barrett / Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 850 East Cactus Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZcXr_0bbPRwOP00

Parent to Parent

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9300 West Sunset Road, Education Room/First Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Peer support, resource sharing, and psychoeducation for individuals raising adolescents.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMVWG_0bbPRwOP00

Morning Yoga on the Meadow

Blue Diamond, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV

Come stretch your body and relax your spirit! Trained yoga instructors lead classes for all ages and ability levels here on our green grassy picnic area. Bring your own mat. Entry to Spring...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fhl1U_0bbPRwOP00

Strikes for Scholarships 2021

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 9777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89183

A fun event for the whole family! Come out and support Las Vegas' next generation of ECF's Hospitality professionals.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8RL6_0bbPRwOP00

Girls' Night Out - Sip & Shop

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139

Join us for a fun night out shopping with a cash bar. FREE DRAWING TICKET when you show your Eventbrite registration. One per adult.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley, NV
30
Followers
207
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandy Valley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Sandy Valley, NV
Government
City
Blue Diamond, NV
City
Sandy Valley, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Volunteers#Live Events#Nv 89148#Nv Come#Ecf#Hospitality#Nv 89139 Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan events coming up

1. Paint In The Park; 2. Summer on the Hudson: Re:Growth Artist Workshop with Blanka Amezkua; 3. Shaharit In Person — Mondays & Thursdays; 4. After Work Sunset Picnic Party In Riverside Park On The Hudson; 5. Nikolai Gogol: The Overcoat;
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Alameda County, CAbayareaparent.com

Fun Fall Festivals

Favorite fall festivals have begun to return to the Bay Area, and a couple of county fairs will take place as well. While some events are still on hold until next year, there are plenty of fun ways for your family to spend your weekends in September and beyond. As conditions may change due to COVID-19, make sure to check event websites before heading out.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Menu Changes Nightly At This Hidden Gem Restaurant In New Jersey

Most of the time, when someone calls a restaurant a hidden gem, it can feel like a bit of a letdown. However, we know of one restaurant in New Jersey that is truly the definition of a hidden gem. It’s off the beaten path, it’s family-owned, and it doesn’t look like a typical restaurant. You can’t search the menu online either. We’re talking about 15 Fox Place.
Posted by
Only In New Mexico

Visit The Piranha Tank And Aviary Inside This Unique Restaurant In New Mexico

While there are numerous restaurants in the Land of Enchantment that serve good food, the best places to eat in New Mexico offer mouthwatering dishes *and* unforgettable experiences. La Posta de Mesilla Restaurant, a Mexican restaurant in the small town of Mesilla, New Mexico, is one of these incredible dining establishments. Not only are your […] The post Visit The Piranha Tank And Aviary Inside This Unique Restaurant In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State.
Las Vegas, NVthis song is sick

EDC Las Vegas Announces 2022 Dates

Many of those who are attending EDC Las Vegas in 2021 are still preparing for the flagship Insomniac festival in October, however dates for next year’s iteration have already been revealed. In an email to ticket-holders, CEO Pasquale Rotella shares the news that EDC Las Vegas 2022 will take place May 20-22. The announcement also comes with “something special.”
Las Vegas, NVvegasnews.com

Uncovering the Best Registered Agent Services in Las Vegas

Registered agent services are there to simplify your life. Starting a business comes with many challenges. According to IN.gov, a professional service can assist you in maintaining your privacy, reducing your junk mail, and ensuring that you never miss a delivery because you left the office. However, because there are...
Las Vegas, NVwsop.com

Main Event Seat Satellite Month

EVERY.SINGLE.DAY in September we’re giving you a shot at a $10,000 Main Event Seat with our daily $10,000 Main Event Seat Satellites. That’s 30 chances to score a seat to poker’s biggest event this fall in Las Vegas, Nevada. You could become the next legendary WSOP Champion and win the coveted WSOP Main Event Gold Bracelet. Check the client for more details.
Economyjammin1057.com

MGM Resorts Holding Hiring Fair

MGM Resorts is holding a hiring fair on Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 11am-4pm. The hiring event will be held at Mandalay Bay inside the Islanders Ballroom. The company has hundreds of positions it’s looking to fill at its’ Las Vegas properties including cage cashiers, security, table games and more. Hiring...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Musictravelawaits.com

Reasons To Visit America’s Favorite Quintessential Main Street

Have you ever visited a city that felt like a small town? Franklin,. , is that kind of city. Small town charm and friendliness are abundant and just the start of why you should visit Franklin and take a stroll down their quintessential Main Street. The National Trust for Historic...
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy