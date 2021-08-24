Cancel
Craig, MT

Live events on the horizon in Craig

Craig News Beat
Craig News Beat
 7 days ago

(CRAIG, MT) Live events are coming to Craig.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Craig:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j39KX_0bbPRvVg00

Sunflower Days

Craig, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd, Craig, MT

Here it is Applestem's first ever Sunflower Days! Three flower filled weekends that promise to be picture perfect. Come see see 20 different varieties of sunflowers of all shapes and colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdNkQ_0bbPRvVg00

Caddis Festival 2021

Craig, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Annual Craig Caddis Festival and BBQ Contest! Sat., August 28, 2021 starting @ 2 p.m. Parade, BBQ competitors, arts and crafts vendors, kids events, live music and open mic, live and silent...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtEUQ_0bbPRvVg00

MPower 2021

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 7610 Roughsawn Drive, Helena, MT 59602

After a pandemic year, we can all use a little Hope. Join us as we are reminded that our hope is in Christ alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSG4j_0bbPRvVg00

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHrqt_0bbPRvVg00

Glida House & Hard Hugs

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

GILDA HOUSE returns to Helena, MT for a show with Hard Hugs at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

With Craig News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

