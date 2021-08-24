Live events on the horizon in Craig

(CRAIG, MT) Live events are coming to Craig.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Craig:

Sunflower Days Craig, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd, Craig, MT

Here it is Applestem's first ever Sunflower Days! Three flower filled weekends that promise to be picture perfect. Come see see 20 different varieties of sunflowers of all shapes and colors.

Caddis Festival 2021 Craig, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Annual Craig Caddis Festival and BBQ Contest! Sat., August 28, 2021 starting @ 2 p.m. Parade, BBQ competitors, arts and crafts vendors, kids events, live music and open mic, live and silent...

MPower 2021 Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 7610 Roughsawn Drive, Helena, MT 59602

After a pandemic year, we can all use a little Hope. Join us as we are reminded that our hope is in Christ alone.

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Glida House & Hard Hugs Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

GILDA HOUSE returns to Helena, MT for a show with Hard Hugs at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.