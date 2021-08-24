Cancel
Sawyers Bar, CA

Sawyers Bar calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) Sawyers Bar is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sawyers Bar area:

Art, Crafts and Music Retreat – Far North

Trinity Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 581 Carrville Loop Road, Trinity Center, CA

This retreat will be jam-packed full of activities for crafters. Not only will you get to make lifelong connections with new friends, but you will also get to take home with you what you’ve made...

Jefferson State Stampede

Montague, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: Montague, CA

Jefferson State Stampede is on Facebook. To connect with Jefferson State Stampede, join Facebook today.

Belcampo General Meat Camp: September 3-5

Gazelle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 4720 Scarface Road, Gazelle, CA 96034

Welcome to Meat Camp! Experience the differences of regenerative, organic farming first-hand together with our team at Belcampo Farms.

Etna Farmers Market

Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 404 N, CA-3, Etna, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours:May 22 - September, 2021Saturday, 10AM - 12PM Location: 4737 French Creek Road

Women's Radiance Retreat in Mount Shasta, CA

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 4239 West A Barr Road, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Experience the beauty and wonder of Mount Shasta CA with a small group of women connecting to nature and our own inner guidance.

Sawyers Bar, CA
ABOUT

With Sawyers Bar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

