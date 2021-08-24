Live events Atlantic City — what’s coming up

(ATLANTIC CITY, WY) Live events are coming to Atlantic City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlantic City:

Wyoming Climate Summit Lander, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 950 Buena Vista Drive, Lander, WY 82520

An afternoon of talks, community, resources, and inspiration for the future of our state and the natural world.

Fun night. Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 808 W Main St, Lander, WY

Come join in on a really fun night. August 24. 10.00 in advance 15.00 at the door.

RECDA Meeting Riverton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 1616 N Federal Blvd, Riverton, WY

Come join the Riverton Economic & Community Development Association every 4th Wednesday of the month . RECDA is a community forum where people come together to discuss, plan, and put forward ideas...

Art Exhibit – “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country” Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1443 W Main St, Lander, WY

Enjoy a prestigious exhibit of historic western art: “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country,” by painter Joseph Scheuerle. Featuring tribal members from many Rocky Mountain tribes...

Lander Presents summer concert Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 405 Fremont St, Lander, WY

Lander Presents a free summer concert! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the music of: Israel Nash on August 27, 5 pm, Lander City Park Donations are welcome.