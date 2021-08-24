Live events Oreana — what’s coming up

(OREANA, ID) Oreana is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oreana:

Snake River Concert Melba, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: Address with RSVP, Givens Hot Springs, ID 83641

Come join us for an afternoon of music by two Award Winning artists at a one of a kind location just outside Boise, ID.

WMB: Cleo Swayne's Nature Trail Melba, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1984 ID-45, Melba, ID 83641

Join the Wednesday Morning Birders at Cleo Swayne's Nature Trail on the Snake River.

Three Forks Annual Trip Jordan Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Three Forks, Jordan Valley, OR 97910

Three Forks in a cultural and historic landscape. It has the North Fork, Middle Fork, and the Main river converge at this point