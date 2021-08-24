What’s up New Shoreham: Local events calendar

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) New Shoreham is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Shoreham area:

Block Island Jam Fest New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 42 Water St, New Shoreham, RI

Music Calendar Country Fest Reggae Fest Rock Fest Jam Fest NEW DATE Ballard’s Jam Fest will have you grooving to eclectic beats from some of the most talented musicians around. You will feel the...

Stargazing Nights Charlestown, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Ninigret Park, 61 Park Ln, Charlestown, RI

Welcome to the Frosty Drew Observatory Summer Stargazing Nights! Every Friday night (weather permitting) we open our Observatory, Science Center, Sky Theatre, and telescopes to the sky and offer...

Seafood or Bust Charlestown, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 178 Nordic Trail, Charlestown, RI 02813

Are you a foodie by nature Do you love seafood Do you enjoy road trip Do you enjoy finding new places to eat Full details:jamesrises.com

Live Music at Payne's Dock Block Island, RI New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 133 Ocean Ave, New Shoreham, RI

I am thrilled to announce my return to beautiful Block Island for live performances this Summer at Payne's Dock/ Mahogany Shoals! I’ll be playing some random afternoons and evenings into...

Island Castaways End Of Summer Ba — The Charlestown Rathskeller Charlestown, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 489A Old Coach Rd, Charlestown, RI

Looking for a fun way to reel in the end of summer? Thursday August 26th from 7-10PM the Island Castaways a Jimmy Buffet Tribute band will be rocking downback here at The Charlestown Rathskeller.