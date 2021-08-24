Mesita events coming up

(MESITA, NM) Live events are lining up on the Mesita calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mesita area:

No Chaser @ Camino Real Taproom. Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 133 Vallejos Ln, Los Lunas, NM

Back home with No Chaser at Camino Real Taproom country music, 2 steppin swingin good time with Craft Beers and Wine gonna be one heckuva good time.

Candidate Filing Day Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 444 Luna Ave SE, Los Lunas, NM

Become a Candidate. Candidate Filing Day is August 24. Pick up your candidate application from the Election Office in the Valencia County Administration Building (444 Luna Ave.) and turn it in on...

ADVANCE A GREEN AMENDMENT IN NEW MEXICO Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

ADVANCE A GREEN AMENDMENT IN NEW MEXICO! Wednesday, August 25, 2021 Teofilo’s Restaurant – 5:00 pm order dinner; 5:30 pm program begins The Green Amendment is a way for the people of New Mexico to...

Healthy Eating, Active Living CRUNCH Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 N 4th St, Belen, NM

We would like to invite members of the public to join us for our Healthy Eating, Active Living CRUNCH at Anna Becker Park in Belen on August 27th from 1-3 pm. The event is free and we will have...

Bosque Farms Growers Market Bosque Farms, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1024-1062 N Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms, NM

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1090 North Bosque Loop