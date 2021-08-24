Cancel
Laurier, WA

Laurier calendar: What's coming up

Laurier News Watch
 7 days ago

(LAURIER, WA) Live events are coming to Laurier.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laurier area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOMrs_0bbPRXWM00

Pickleball - Tuesday

Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 15661 WA-21, Republic, WA

Pickleball is BACK! Games will be held at KK. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. Players can join the game rotation by calling (509) 775-2425. What’s pickleball? It’s a paddle sport with simple...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21X4Y7_0bbPRXWM00

Director Area 9 Regional Meeting - Colville

Colville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 217 S Hofstetter St, Colville, WA 99114

Connect with school directors from your area and hear the latest from WSSDA regarding hot topics impacting school districts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAJtz_0bbPRXWM00

Live music at the fair!

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Starting at 6:00 while dinner is enjoyed we will be adding some lively music 🎶, smiles, laughter, anf fun with country and blues. Can’t wait to see you at our local country fair!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsrXS_0bbPRXWM00

Northeast Washington Farmers Market

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: NOT LOCATED IN BLDG 121 E. Astor Street, Colville, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location:corner of Main and Astor

Laurier, WA
ABOUT

With Laurier News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

