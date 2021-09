Click here to read the full article. Ulta Beauty sales jumped in the most recent quarter, as consumers went back into stores to go beauty shopping. Chief executive officer Dave Kimbell said on the company’s earnings call Wednesday that consumer confidence, optimism and comfort shopping in stores “continues to increase.” More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Paris Cafes Open As Outdoor Dining Returns “We’re seeing more of our members return to stores. Traffic trends in stores improved from the first quarter, but remained lower than 2019 levels,” he said. “The beauty category is recovering faster than we expected, and the investments...