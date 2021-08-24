Cancel
Foraker, OK

Foraker events calendar

(FORAKER, OK) Live events are coming to Foraker.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Foraker:

Funeral Ceremony

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK

Mineva Ella (Balzer) Crank reunited with her loving husband S.A. on Tuesday August 17th, 2021 at the age of 95. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, August 25th at 2:00 PM at the Trout Funeral...

Ponca City Farmers Market

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1445-1475 Lake Rd, Ponca City, OK

Ponca City Farmers Market-Fruit, Vegetables, Eggs, Home-baked Bread and Rolls, James and Jellies. Artisan Goats' Milk, Soaps, Lotions, Fresh Herbs, Spices Blends, Herbal Teas, Honey and so Much...

Osage County Fair

Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 320 Skyline Dr, Pawhuska, OK

The Osage County Fair includes a 4-H livestock show, fair exhibits, talent show, craft show, flea market, various contests, games and rides for young kids, a horse show on Friday evening and a...

Power Of Social Media-Kay County Area Realtors

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1300 Summers Pl, Ponca City, OK

List of Eric Zanotelli-Your Hometown Mortgage Expert upcoming events. Workshops Events by Eric Zanotelli-Your Hometown Mortgage Expert. Events - Power Of Socia

Frozen Jr

Pawhuska, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 110 West Main Street, Pawhuska, OK 74056

Dance Maker Summer Camp is presenting Frozen Jr. at the Constantine Theater. in Pawhuska Oklahoma.

ABOUT

With Foraker News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

