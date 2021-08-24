Foraker events calendar
(FORAKER, OK) Live events are coming to Foraker.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Foraker:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK
Mineva Ella (Balzer) Crank reunited with her loving husband S.A. on Tuesday August 17th, 2021 at the age of 95. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, August 25th at 2:00 PM at the Trout Funeral...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1445-1475 Lake Rd, Ponca City, OK
Ponca City Farmers Market-Fruit, Vegetables, Eggs, Home-baked Bread and Rolls, James and Jellies. Artisan Goats' Milk, Soaps, Lotions, Fresh Herbs, Spices Blends, Herbal Teas, Honey and so Much...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 320 Skyline Dr, Pawhuska, OK
The Osage County Fair includes a 4-H livestock show, fair exhibits, talent show, craft show, flea market, various contests, games and rides for young kids, a horse show on Friday evening and a...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1300 Summers Pl, Ponca City, OK
List of Eric Zanotelli-Your Hometown Mortgage Expert upcoming events. Workshops Events by Eric Zanotelli-Your Hometown Mortgage Expert. Events - Power Of Socia
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 110 West Main Street, Pawhuska, OK 74056
Dance Maker Summer Camp is presenting Frozen Jr. at the Constantine Theater. in Pawhuska Oklahoma.
