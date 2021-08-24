Live events on the horizon in Pine Grove

(PINE GROVE, OR) Pine Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pine Grove area:

Madras UMC Free Food Market Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 49 NE 12th St, Madras, OR

Registration starts at 4pm, door open at 4:30 pm. Bring your own bags or boxes. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Questions? Call the church office at 541-475-2150.

Hero Monday Rewards at Indian Head Casino Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3236 US-26, Warm Springs, OR

Honoring Military, First Responders and Health Care Workers. SWIPE at any Kiosk for $10 in Bonus Slot Play and receive 100 BONUS ENTRIES into the HERO MONDAY DRAWINGS.

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Vancouver, WA 97063

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

White River Store "Dig"& Pine Grove 180-Degree Viewpoint Hike (2PM Sept 16) Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 83091 Tygh Valley Road, Tygh Valley, OR 97063

What if you could go back in time to an old country store from the 1930s or possibly to a forgotten trading post from Oregon Trail days?

Madras Redevelopment Commission - City Council Meeting Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Madras City Hall - Council Chambers - 125 SW "E" Street In order to help limit the spread of COVID , the City of Madras is offering this meeting via Zoom and teleconference. A teleconference...