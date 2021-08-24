Live events on the horizon in Pine Grove
(PINE GROVE, OR) Pine Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Pine Grove area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 49 NE 12th St, Madras, OR
Registration starts at 4pm, door open at 4:30 pm. Bring your own bags or boxes. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Questions? Call the church office at 541-475-2150.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 3236 US-26, Warm Springs, OR
Honoring Military, First Responders and Health Care Workers. SWIPE at any Kiosk for $10 in Bonus Slot Play and receive 100 BONUS ENTRIES into the HERO MONDAY DRAWINGS.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Vancouver, WA 97063
Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 83091 Tygh Valley Road, Tygh Valley, OR 97063
What if you could go back in time to an old country store from the 1930s or possibly to a forgotten trading post from Oregon Trail days?
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Madras City Hall - Council Chambers - 125 SW "E" Street In order to help limit the spread of COVID , the City of Madras is offering this meeting via Zoom and teleconference. A teleconference...
