Pine Grove, OR

Live events on the horizon in Pine Grove

Pine Grove Today
Pine Grove Today
 7 days ago

(PINE GROVE, OR) Pine Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pine Grove area:

Madras UMC Free Food Market

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 49 NE 12th St, Madras, OR

Registration starts at 4pm, door open at 4:30 pm. Bring your own bags or boxes. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Questions? Call the church office at 541-475-2150.

Hero Monday Rewards at Indian Head Casino

Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3236 US-26, Warm Springs, OR

Honoring Military, First Responders and Health Care Workers. SWIPE at any Kiosk for $10 in Bonus Slot Play and receive 100 BONUS ENTRIES into the HERO MONDAY DRAWINGS.

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Vancouver, WA 97063

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

White River Store "Dig"& Pine Grove 180-Degree Viewpoint Hike (2PM Sept 16)

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 83091 Tygh Valley Road, Tygh Valley, OR 97063

What if you could go back in time to an old country store from the 1930s or possibly to a forgotten trading post from Oregon Trail days?

Madras Redevelopment Commission - City Council Meeting

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Madras City Hall - Council Chambers - 125 SW "E" Street In order to help limit the spread of COVID , the City of Madras is offering this meeting via Zoom and teleconference. A teleconference...

ABOUT

With Pine Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

