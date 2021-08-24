Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Magic of Lights holiday light display extravaganza coming to Six Flags Darien Lake

By Anthony Reyes
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJsfV_0bbPRRE000

This holiday season at Six Flags Darien Lake will be a bright one thanks to a holiday light display.

The Magic of Lights, a 1.25 mile drive-thru holiday light display extravaganza, will be at the park from November 18, 2021 to January 2, 2022. It will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"Experience 15 dazzling scenes that celebrate the magic of the holiday season like the Twelve days of Christmas and Candy Cane Lane as you wind through the park and campgrounds from the comfort of your own car. Nearly a million lights will light your way through this Magic of Lights drive through experience," Six Flags Darien Lake said.

The event will be free to all current members and season pass holders, for others tickets will be available to purchase this fall. You can find more information on the event here .

You can find more information on the Magic of Lights here .

Comments / 0

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#A Million Lights#Extravaganza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
Related
Travelworcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Canobie Lake Park for Late Summer Fun!

Looking for a fun late summertime day with the family before heading back to school? Canobie Lake Park just over the border in NH might be just the answer! Time and Money Magazines has rated Canobie Lake Park one of the top 10 amusement parks in the country!. Canobie Lake...
LifestyleNiagara Gazette

Darien Lake to shine bright this holiday season.

Six Flags Darien Lake is kicking off a new holiday tradition this winter — the Magic of Lights drive-through experience. The theme park will be decked out and shining bright this holiday season from Nov. 18 through Jan. 2. The 1.25-mile route winds guests through the park and campground from...
Mark Kanespectrumlocalnews.com

Darien Lake to hold hiring event Friday for annual Fright Fest

DARIEN, N.Y. — ​The season of scaries is approaching at Six Flags Darien Lake. The theme park needs more than 200 ghosts and ghouls to join their ranks for the annual Fright Fest this Halloween. Six Flags is set to host a Scare Fair hiring event this Friday, 2 –...
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/13/21 (“it’s a small world” Colorful Paint Job Continues, Liberty Square Bridge Receives New Stain, Multiple Decorative Panels Are Mounted at Disney’s Polynesian Village Monorail Station, & More)

Good morning from a magical day at Cinderella Castle!. Starting our day off with a stop at the Transportation and Ticket Center before boarding the monorail to Magic Kingdom, more “royal” blue paint has been added to poles around the ticket booths. A new bus sign greets you as you head back into the parking lot. We also have a first look at what each booth will look like in their new golden anniversary attire!
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Parade Dining Package Revealed to Haunt Guests at Disney Halloween Event

If you are looking forward to Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party, we have another reason you can get into the Halloween spirit. Although we already know about the ghoulish parade that Guests will be able to attend at Disney California Adventure this year, there is now going to be a dining package to go with it! From September 9 to October 31, Guests can indulge in the happy haunts and delicious meals Disneyland has to offer!
Santa Clarita, CAPosted by
Only In Southern California

Get The Gang Together For A Fun Time Of Exploring Over 100 Attractions At Six Flags Magic Mountain In Southern California

You have probably been to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita. But have you explored all 260 acres of the amusement park? There are over 100 thrilling rides, shows, and attractions to enjoy, and who better to share this experience with than your loved ones? So, go ahead and get the gang together for […] The post Get The Gang Together For A Fun Time Of Exploring Over 100 Attractions At Six Flags Magic Mountain In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show Returns to Raleigh

Despite headaches from last holiday season after overwhelming attendance created traffic jams and long wait times, Raleigh's festive drive-thru show Nights of Lights is returning to Dix Park. The unexpected popularity of the COVID-friendly holiday event drew a huge influx of cars last year, forcing organizers to turn away hundreds...
cookcountynews-herald.com

Part Two: The oral history of Saganaga and Northern Light Lake

Long ago on South Foul, Northern Light, Gunflint, and Saganaga Lakes, there were many small Anishinaabe villages. The population of these villages was small because of the long winter seasons, which can have snow on the ground for six months. This is the only time the Nanabozho stories can be told. Otter Track Lake up that way, was long ago […]
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Sneak Peak at Spaceship Earth Beacons of Magic Lighting

Today, Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley has given us our first look at the lighting that will grace Spaceship Earth in EPCOT as part of Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary Celebration Beacons of Magic displays. Riddley explains that the new lighting system is a first-of-it's-kind programable LED system created by Disney Imagineers to fit seamlessly into the outside façade of the beloved park icon.
Musicdisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: More Details and Concept Art Revealed for Magic Kingdom’s NEW 50th Anniversary Fireworks Show

Disney World will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary in all kinds of special ways this year!. There will be golden statues spread throughout the parks, new dining experiences, a new kite show in Animal Kingdom, special transformations coming to the parks’ icons, and more. One of the things Disney announced earlier this year is that (as part of the celebrations) Magic Kingdom will be getting a brand NEW fireworks show called Disney Enchantment. And today Disney shared a whole bunch of details about what guests will see when this new show debuts!
Lifestylesocalthrills.com

Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest 2021 is Back

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s 28th season of Fright Fest is back with 24 terrifying nights of monsters, ghouls, and crazed characters ready to strike fear in anyone who crosses their path. The bone-chilling lineup of haunted attractions features two new spine-tingling scare zones, a dark and twisted photo experience, two new mind-numbing shows, and added days. Six Flags Magic Mountain leaves no tombstone unturned to deliver what guests want most…an all-out terrifying experience.
Altamont, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

7,000 Illuminated Jack-O-Lanterns Light Up the Night in Stunning Halloween Display

Discover a trail of thousands of jack-o-lanterns that come to life in a stunning Halloween display in 3 locations across New York. Experience the spooky family fun of Halloween at the Hollowed Harvest, featuring more than 7,000 illuminated jack-o-lanterns that create a stunning landscape and larger-than-life displays. Walk past dragons, dinosaurs, zombies, seas creatures, castles, and skeletons. Transport yourself into space or take a trip to Egypt as you wander by glow-in-the-dark pumpkins that light up the night.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Opening Night BOO Bash CROWDS in Disney World

Disney’s After Hours BOO Bash replaced Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year. Even though it’s a shorter event that’s a little more expensive, the available spots have filled up quick and tickets have sold out and been restocked multiple times. We’ve been wondering if the After Hours event will mean...

Comments / 0

Community Policy