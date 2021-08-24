Magic of Lights holiday light display extravaganza coming to Six Flags Darien Lake

This holiday season at Six Flags Darien Lake will be a bright one thanks to a holiday light display.

The Magic of Lights, a 1.25 mile drive-thru holiday light display extravaganza, will be at the park from November 18, 2021 to January 2, 2022. It will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"Experience 15 dazzling scenes that celebrate the magic of the holiday season like the Twelve days of Christmas and Candy Cane Lane as you wind through the park and campgrounds from the comfort of your own car. Nearly a million lights will light your way through this Magic of Lights drive through experience," Six Flags Darien Lake said.

The event will be free to all current members and season pass holders, for others tickets will be available to purchase this fall. You can find more information on the event here .

