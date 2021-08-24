Cancel
Duette, FL

Live events coming up in Duette

Duette Today
Duette Today
 7 days ago

(DUETTE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Duette calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Duette:

Parrish Chili Cook Off & Family Festival

Parrish, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 01:00 PM

Address: 12210 83rd Street East, Parrish, FL 34219

Sample the best CHILI in town. Enjoy KIDS ACTIVITIES, CRAFT VENDORS! Bring your chairs or dance to LIVE MUSIC with Blue Mason Barter!

Welcome To Maverick City | Bradenton, FL

Bradenton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 15800 State Route 64, Bradenton, FL 34212

The first-ever tour with your Maverick City favorites like Dante Bowe, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine, Joe L. Barnes, Aaron Moses and more!

Suncoast Food & Wine Fest 2021

Bradenton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 5895 Post Blvd, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211

GOOD FOOD - GOOD WINE - GREAT CAUSE! We're back and ready to see you at the19th annual Suncoast Food & Wine Fest.

Break the Silence Global Women's Retreat

Bradenton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1200 Glory Way Boulevard, Bradenton, FL 34212

Break the Silence Global presents it's first Women's Retreat. Come prepared to be healed from trauma. Bradenton, FL

Indoor Farm Market at Gamble Creek Farms

Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 14950 Golf Course Rd, Parrish, FL

Welcome to Gamble Creek Farms! Each weekend our Farm Market is open from 9 AM - 1 PM, and we're serving up organic produce directly from our farm to your kitchen. We've also partnered up with...

Learn More

Duette Today

Duette Today

Duette, FL
With Duette Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

