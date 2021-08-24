Live events coming up in Duette
(DUETTE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Duette calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Duette:
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 01:00 PM
Address: 12210 83rd Street East, Parrish, FL 34219
Sample the best CHILI in town. Enjoy KIDS ACTIVITIES, CRAFT VENDORS! Bring your chairs or dance to LIVE MUSIC with Blue Mason Barter!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 15800 State Route 64, Bradenton, FL 34212
The first-ever tour with your Maverick City favorites like Dante Bowe, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine, Joe L. Barnes, Aaron Moses and more!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 5895 Post Blvd, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211
GOOD FOOD - GOOD WINE - GREAT CAUSE! We're back and ready to see you at the19th annual Suncoast Food & Wine Fest.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 1200 Glory Way Boulevard, Bradenton, FL 34212
Break the Silence Global presents it's first Women's Retreat. Come prepared to be healed from trauma. Bradenton, FL
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 14950 Golf Course Rd, Parrish, FL
Welcome to Gamble Creek Farms! Each weekend our Farm Market is open from 9 AM - 1 PM, and we're serving up organic produce directly from our farm to your kitchen. We've also partnered up with...
