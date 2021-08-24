Cancel
Greenhorn, OR

Events on the Greenhorn calendar

Greenhorn News Flash
Greenhorn News Flash
(GREENHORN, OR) Live events are lining up on the Greenhorn calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenhorn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJ8bY_0bbPRNwK00

Ride the Sumpter Valley Railroad

Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 Austin St, Sumpter, OR

The Sumpter Valley Railroad excursion train runs between McEwen and the historic mining town of Sumpter, where the Sumpter depot is located in the Sumpter Dredge State Park, providing passengers a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pveJ_0bbPRNwK00

Extreme Tour

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Various artists and bands in the park! More info to come

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRipE_0bbPRNwK00

Three Rivers Race

Union, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Mile 12.9 Medical Springs Hwy, Union, OR 97883

Three Rivers Race - gorgeous Eastern Oregon race on foot or on bicycle. A great way to support an important cause and have an amazing time.

