Live events Wiederkehr Village — what’s coming up

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Live events are coming to Wiederkehr Village.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wiederkehr Village:

Stiff Necked Fools Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

Stiff Necked Fools is currently on tour. Their next tour date is Thursday, August 26th at 1 in Ozark, AR.

AC Slater Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

The King of Heavy Bass House in America AC Slater has begun a lengthy career for himself with his "Night Bass" sound by fusing elements of house music with the dirty bas...

Zeke Beats Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

38.8k Followers, 7,287 Following, 556 Posts - See Instagram photos and videos from Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain (@backwoodsmusicfestival)

2021 Backwoods Music Festival Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain returns for with new dates! Warmer weather means more fun like cooling off in the streams and rivers high in the the Ozark National Forest. New experiences await you...

The String Cheese Incident Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop #9306, Ozark, AR

An experience you will share with other fellow fans and one you will never forget. Sit in the audience, feel the energy and witness your favorite entertainment live and up close. It will be better...