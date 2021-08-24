Cancel
Bingham, NM

Bingham events calendar

Bingham Voice
(BINGHAM, NM) Live events are coming to Bingham.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bingham:

FREE MOVIE – A Silent Voice

Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 Manzanares Ave, Socorro, NM

Join us as we team up with Students Offering Solutions for a Wellness Wednesday Movie Night at the LOMA theater. Free Movie! Free Concessions! Prizes!

Bosque del Apache Photo Tour

San Antonio, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1001 US Hwy 1, San Antonio, NM 87832

During this Bosque del Apache Photo Tour we’ll photograph the thousands of Snow Geese and Sandhill Cranes that fill these breathtaking skies

Socorro Farmers Market

Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 amTuesdays, 4:30 pm - 7 pmLocation:Plaza Socorro, 101 Plaza Street

ABOUT

With Bingham Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

