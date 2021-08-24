Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newell, CA

Live events Newell — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Newell Today
Newell Today
 7 days ago

(NEWELL, CA) Newell is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idVMV_0bbPRKI900

Rogue Brewery Tap Takeover

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come on down and meet Rex, our brewery rep from Rogue!! We will have games, prizes and some amazing brews for you to try!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amsGQ_0bbPRKI900

1st Klamath Midge Festival

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 10 George Nurse Way, Klamath Falls, OR

August 27 – 29, 2021 @ Veteran’s Park, downtown venues, and Main Street The first Klamath Midge Festival will be celebrating the little green menace we all know on August 27th through the 29th...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAdmM_0bbPRKI900

Awake@8ish Hosted By Ontime Pack and Ship

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 1775 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR

Join the Klamath County Chamber and its members for this twice a month networking event!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJyoc_0bbPRKI900

Easy Listening

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 950 Harriman Route, Klamath Falls, OR

Join us on the Patio at the Lodge from 6-8pm for some easy listening from area solo musicians: Doug Warner and Greg Frederick

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LOE5_0bbPRKI900

Irie Rockerz return to Gino's

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 147 E Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

K-Falls! Let’s give a warm welcome as Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar and Smile Movement Presents, LLC bring back the Irie Rockerz to finish out the 2021#GinosSummerConcertSeries! They opened it up for...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Newell Today

Newell Today

Newell, CA
8
Followers
191
Post
228
Views
ABOUT

With Newell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Newell, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Veteran#Llc#The Irie Rockerz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy