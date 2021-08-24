Live events Newell — what’s coming up

(NEWELL, CA) Newell is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newell:

Rogue Brewery Tap Takeover Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come on down and meet Rex, our brewery rep from Rogue!! We will have games, prizes and some amazing brews for you to try!

1st Klamath Midge Festival Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 10 George Nurse Way, Klamath Falls, OR

August 27 – 29, 2021 @ Veteran’s Park, downtown venues, and Main Street The first Klamath Midge Festival will be celebrating the little green menace we all know on August 27th through the 29th...

Awake@8ish Hosted By Ontime Pack and Ship Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 1775 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR

Join the Klamath County Chamber and its members for this twice a month networking event!

Easy Listening Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 950 Harriman Route, Klamath Falls, OR

Join us on the Patio at the Lodge from 6-8pm for some easy listening from area solo musicians: Doug Warner and Greg Frederick

Irie Rockerz return to Gino's Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 147 E Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

K-Falls! Let’s give a warm welcome as Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar and Smile Movement Presents, LLC bring back the Irie Rockerz to finish out the 2021#GinosSummerConcertSeries! They opened it up for...