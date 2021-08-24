Cancel
Briggsville, AR

Events on the Briggsville calendar

Briggsville Voice
 7 days ago

(BRIGGSVILLE, AR) Briggsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Briggsville area:

Fearless Rock, The Adam Brown Memorial, Hot Springs, AR

Mountain Pine, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1113 Blakely Dam Rd, Mountain Pine, AR

We have created a one day experience program for Certified Divers. We would like to have divers meet at the parking area at the top of the dam by 9:00 AM. You may choose to have an early departure...

Story Time

Booneville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 419 North Kennedy Ave, Booneville, AR

Enjoy a read-aloud interactive story in addition to movement, crafts, and socialization. Ages of interest are primarily infant to pre-K.

Cornhole Workshop

Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 312 W B St, Russellville, AR

Customize your perfect Cornhole Set! Only one on our calendar this year! You may also like the following events from Board & Brush Russellville, Ar

Friday Night Lights

Paris, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Address: 2908 W Walnut St, Paris, AR

Save the date for our first ever Friday Night Lights here at LoCo! Join us for a fun Team WOD, some heavy lifting, and then some food/drinks with our LoCo fam! More details to come

Scenic Lake Tour

Mountain Pine, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 5451 Mountain Pine Rd, Mountain Pine, AR

Enjoy a leisurely boat ride with a park interpreter as you explore the wildlife, history, and geology found on Lake Ouachita. Seating is limited, so make sure to make reservations and pay at the...

With Briggsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

