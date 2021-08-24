Events on the Briggsville calendar

(BRIGGSVILLE, AR) Briggsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Briggsville area:

Fearless Rock, The Adam Brown Memorial, Hot Springs, AR Mountain Pine, AR

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1113 Blakely Dam Rd, Mountain Pine, AR

We have created a one day experience program for Certified Divers. We would like to have divers meet at the parking area at the top of the dam by 9:00 AM. You may choose to have an early departure...

Story Time Booneville, AR

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 419 North Kennedy Ave, Booneville, AR

Enjoy a read-aloud interactive story in addition to movement, crafts, and socialization. Ages of interest are primarily infant to pre-K.

Cornhole Workshop Russellville, AR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 312 W B St, Russellville, AR

Customize your perfect Cornhole Set! Only one on our calendar this year! You may also like the following events from Board & Brush Russellville, Ar

Friday Night Lights Paris, AR

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Address: 2908 W Walnut St, Paris, AR

Save the date for our first ever Friday Night Lights here at LoCo! Join us for a fun Team WOD, some heavy lifting, and then some food/drinks with our LoCo fam! More details to come

Scenic Lake Tour Mountain Pine, AR

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 5451 Mountain Pine Rd, Mountain Pine, AR

Enjoy a leisurely boat ride with a park interpreter as you explore the wildlife, history, and geology found on Lake Ouachita. Seating is limited, so make sure to make reservations and pay at the...