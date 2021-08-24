New Post calendar: Events coming up

(NEW POST, WI) Live events are lining up on the New Post calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Post area:

Hayward Farmers Market Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Lumberjack Bowl, 15670, Co Rd B, Hayward, WI

A visual and aromatic feast, farm tables at this market are loaded with the region's freshest, in-season fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, maple syrup, pasture-raised meats and poultry, eggs...

Celebrate Recovery (suspended) Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10655 Nyman Ave, Hayward, WI

(Celebrate Recovery is temporarily suspended. For support, please call Deb Proctor at 715-558-1431.) What is Celebrate Recovery? Celebrate Recovery is open to anyone. It begins at 5:30 pm every...

Foreclosure Sale Citizens Community Federal vs David H. Warner Case # 20CV138 Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10610 Main St, Hayward, WI

Johnson Bank vs The Estate of George A. Greenbank Case # 21CV22 Property Address: 7708N Broke Arrow Road Hayward, WI 54843 Alexandra Mallory SC #414-727-6288

Sean and Ian Okamoto Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 13505 US Hwy 63, Hayward, WI

Sean and Ian Okamoto are back for the Sawmill Saloon's summer Cabana Wednesdays.

Severio Mancieri at Chippewa Pines Resort Couderay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7230 Sandy Point Rd, Couderay, WI

Severio Mancieri at Chippewa Pines Resort