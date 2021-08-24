Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lindon, CO

Events on the Lindon calendar

Posted by 
Lindon Today
Lindon Today
 7 days ago

(LINDON, CO) Lindon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lindon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPhOf_0bbPRGlF00

Limon Rotary's "Concert in the Park" with live music by "Playing with Smoke"

Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Limon, CO

Live Music by "Playing with Smoke" Free Entry Gift card giveaway Food and Drinks available for purchase

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5aec_0bbPRGlF00

2021 Youth Soccer 5-6 Year Old - Brush, CO 2021

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Description PLEASE INDICATE SHIRT SIZE IN THE COMMENTS WHILE REGISTERING. Ages 9-12. Season will begin (approx.) August 17th and games will be played 8/28, 9/2, 9/11, and 9/18. Game will be at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CfbIj_0bbPRGlF00

Krause 2196W Disk

Flagler, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Krause 2196W Disk, 45’, Tandem, Three Section w/ Tow Hitch, Discs: 23", Tires: 12.5L-16, SN: 1005, SN: 1005

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lkql_0bbPRGlF00

District 6 Meeting

Akron, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 551 W 2nd St, Akron, CO

The CCAC will be holding district meetings in Districts 1&2, District 5 and District 6 this August for the purpose of nominating corn producers to the CCAC Board of Directors. The meetings will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PRMX_0bbPRGlF00

RV/Carports for MRA August 26/27/28/29

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Please review the RV Rental Policies document on our website here --> http://highplainsraceway.com/track-info/rv-and-carport-rental/rv-policies-and-prices/ To see a map of the paddock area and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lindon Today

Lindon Today

Lindon, CO
3
Followers
182
Post
55
Views
ABOUT

With Lindon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Limon, CO
City
Akron, CO
City
Lindon, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limon Co Live Music#Tandem#Sn#Ccac#Districts 1 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy