Live events coming up in Oxbow

(OXBOW, ME) Oxbow is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oxbow:

Aroostook Democrats at the Crown of Maine Balloon Festival Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Aroostook Democrats at the Island Falls Days Parade! FMI contact Lillie Lavado, Chairperson at info@lillielavado.com or via Facebook messenger @lillielavado

Birdhouse Workshop Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 499 Main St, Presque Isle, ME

Join us for a fun make and take class! You will make a super cute stained glass creation to treasure forever! $60 per person for this workshop The hard part will be done for you! We will have the...

CompetitorME Challenge Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 569 Skyway St, Presque Isle, ME

Whether it’s your first 5K or you go the distance with the 10K, come challenge yourself and have fun doing it! Kick off the summer running season, bring your friends, and make this an event to...

Adult Flag Football Pre Season Meeting Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 24 Chapman Rd, Presque Isle, ME

The Presque Isle Recreation and Parks Department will be offering its adult flag football league again this fall. There will be a meeting on Wednesday, August 25, at 5:15 pm at the Sargent Family...

Monthly Club Dinner Meeting - Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Aroostook Valley Trail, Presque Isle, ME

Our monthly club dinner meetings are the last Tuesday of each month. Please RSVP at https://www.pifg.org/rsvp As usual, there will be a social hour and cash drinks and light snacks at 5:30 with...