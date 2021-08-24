Bethera events coming soon

(BETHERA, SC) Live events are lining up on the Bethera calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bethera area:

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus Goose Creek, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 208 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

"Footloose" and Fancy Free Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 242 Boals Farm Road, Charleston, SC 29492

Come Footloose and Fancy to this year’s Fall Semi Formal Dance

Bocce Ball for Special Olympics Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 363 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, SC 29492

Come join the Rotary Rollers in Bocce for Special Olympics

SMP Paintball Trip Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 239 Cypress Gardens Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Payments MUST be made online during registration. Registration and payment must be completed by 20 August. Limited transportation for those who need transportation. Depart Afterburners @ 0900...

7th Annual Afrikan Konciousness Koalition Festival Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Fairground Road, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

We present to you our annual fall festival where our community meets local business owners, who make this possible, while learning culture!