Coldfoot, AK

What’s up Coldfoot: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Coldfoot Updates
 7 days ago

(COLDFOOT, AK) Coldfoot has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coldfoot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RQF0_0bbPR9fP00

Southside Community Farmer's Market

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 715-833 24th Ave, Fairbanks, AK

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497hqg_0bbPR9fP00

Back to the 80’s Night!

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

We’re going back to the 80’s!! Whether you grew up in the 80’s or not you’re sure to have a rad time!! Stay posted for more details!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xNze_0bbPR9fP00

Denali Photo Guides - Denali Photo Excursion

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

#Take home awe-inspiring photographs of Alaska! Come discover and capture the unique beauty of the interior while receiving personalized photography instruction. With a maximum of 3 participants...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kyoK_0bbPR9fP00

Thursday Night Mountain Bike Rides!

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3480 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK

Join the Beaver Sports bike legend Jeff Gilmore for a 1 hour long ride on the trails right outside the backdoor of our shop! Rides will most often be on the UAF and Beaver Sports trails. With the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2oNp_0bbPR9fP00

Reentry Simulation

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 Wilderness Dr, Fairbanks, AK

The Reentry Simulation will be the first of its kind in the state of Alaska in nearly a year and a half. Registration is required. If you have already participated in a reentry simulation and...

Coldfoot Updates

Coldfoot Updates

Coldfoot, AK
With Coldfoot Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

