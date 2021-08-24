What’s up Coldfoot: Local events calendar
(COLDFOOT, AK) Coldfoot has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coldfoot:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 715-833 24th Ave, Fairbanks, AK
Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
We’re going back to the 80’s!! Whether you grew up in the 80’s or not you’re sure to have a rad time!! Stay posted for more details!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM
#Take home awe-inspiring photographs of Alaska! Come discover and capture the unique beauty of the interior while receiving personalized photography instruction. With a maximum of 3 participants...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 3480 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK
Join the Beaver Sports bike legend Jeff Gilmore for a 1 hour long ride on the trails right outside the backdoor of our shop! Rides will most often be on the UAF and Beaver Sports trails. With the...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 101 Wilderness Dr, Fairbanks, AK
The Reentry Simulation will be the first of its kind in the state of Alaska in nearly a year and a half. Registration is required. If you have already participated in a reentry simulation and...
