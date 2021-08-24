Cancel
Fieldton, TX

Coming soon: Fieldton events

Fieldton Times
Fieldton Times
 7 days ago

(FIELDTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Fieldton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fieldton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKPzW_0bbPR61E00

AIA Lubbock's 48th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3720 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79415

Greetings attendees, and future sponsors! Let's have another great AIA Lubbock Scholarship Golf Tournament! on October 1, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YFEj_0bbPR61E00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Lubbock, Lubbock, TX 79407

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Pj55_0bbPR61E00

Free Forensology Workshop - Adults Only

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5520 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407

What keeps you awake at night & steals your joy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S07hU_0bbPR61E00

HS VB against Canyon (Away)

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 704 11th St, Levelland, TX

Return HS VB against Canyon (Away) 08/24/2021 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm (Source:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwY36_0bbPR61E00

Couple Intensive - Communication

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 4601 50th St, Suite 201, Lubbock, TX 79416

Group couples session focused on increasing positive communication and building greater emotional intimacy in all varieties of relationships

