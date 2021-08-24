Coming soon: Fieldton events

(FIELDTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Fieldton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fieldton:

AIA Lubbock's 48th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3720 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79415

Greetings attendees, and future sponsors! Let's have another great AIA Lubbock Scholarship Golf Tournament! on October 1, 2021.

Yoga with Coach Pegah Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Lubbock, Lubbock, TX 79407

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Free Forensology Workshop - Adults Only Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5520 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407

What keeps you awake at night & steals your joy?

HS VB against Canyon (Away) Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 704 11th St, Levelland, TX

Return HS VB against Canyon (Away) 08/24/2021 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm (Source:

Couple Intensive - Communication Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 4601 50th St, Suite 201, Lubbock, TX 79416

Group couples session focused on increasing positive communication and building greater emotional intimacy in all varieties of relationships