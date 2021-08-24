Cancel
New York City, NY

Kathy Hochul Makes History As New York's 57th Governor

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo native with a long career in government replaces Andrew Cuomo three weeks to the day after an attorney general report concluded he sexually harassed multiple women. CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer has more on the historic takeover.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
Albany, NYHornell Evening Tribune

'Vaxed': NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's necklace sends a message on COVID vaccines

ALBANY – The gold-colored pendant hanging from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's neck on Thursday was intended to send a message. As she introduced her pick for lieutenant governor, Hochul wore a nameplate necklace with a single word: "Vaxed." Hochul was sworn in as governor Tuesday following former Gov. Andrew...
Politicsnickiswift.com

The Reason Andrew Cuomo Got His Emmy Taken Away

The same day former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially stepped down from his duties over sexual harassment allegations, it seems the death knell was sounded not once, but twice, after the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences formally stripped him of his Emmy. According to a report by the New York Post, the award was rescinded due to the overwhelming backlash the career politician received after the publication of a report issued by the state attorney general's office, which stated that upon a thorough investigation, they had found that Cuomo had conclusively sexually harassed at least 11 women, many of whom at one point or another were under his employ.
New York City, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Cuomo’s advisors plotting revenge against Governor Kathy Hochul

Former governor of New York Andrew Cuomo is reportedly plotting revenge on those who ousted him from his position in power — including Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Reporters and political aides told Politico Playbook that former Cuomo adviser Richard Azzopardi has been attempting to salvage Cuomo’s career by planting stories about Cuomo’s enemies, asking journalists to question the New York attorney general’s report about the former governor, and offering quotes questioning Hochul’s competence.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Moving to Sister’s Place

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving out. The disgraced Democrat is slated to leave office Monday after resigning over allegations of sexual harassment, and photographers captured UHauls at the governor’s mansion Friday. The trucks were headed for the Purchase, New York home of his sister, Maria Cuomo-Cole. The UHaul driver told the New York Post that he did not receive a delivery address until he had already begun driving, an apparent effort to conceal its final destination. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s highest office.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Hochul breaks with new lieutenant governor over calls to ‘defund the police’

Gov. Hochul made a sharp break with her incoming lieutenant governor, State Sen. Brian Benjamin, rejecting the “defund the police” movement he has embraced. “Governor Hochul does not support defunding the police,” Hazel Crampton-Hays, her press secretary, told The Post. “In the Hochul Administration, public safety and justice and accountability in policing are not mutually exclusive, and we are glad to partner with soon-to-be Lieutenant Governor Benjamin on these priorities to keep our communities safe.”
New York City, NYaudacy.com

Andrew Cuomo holed-up in Hamptons at buddy's house: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Where in the world is Andrew Cuomo?. Holed up in he Hamptons, at the Southampton home of one of his buddies, according to a report. The former governor -- who left office last week after a damaging report from Attorney General Letitia James' office found he indeed sexually harassed multiple women -- is staying at the home of Dr. Jeffrey A. Sachs, according to the New York Post, citing multiple sources.
New York City, NYcaribbeantoday.com

NY Governor Picks Caribbean American Legislator as Lieutenant Governor

NEW YORK, New York– The newly-installed New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, has named Caribbean American New York State Senator, Brian Benjamin, for the position of Lieutenant Governor. Benjamin, 44, the son of a Guyanese mother and Jamaican father, previously served as the New York State Senator for District 30, which...

