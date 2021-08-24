Live events on the horizon in Santa Fe

(SANTA FE, MO) Santa Fe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Fe:

Worship Services Hallsville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 115 Elizabeth St, Hallsville, MO

Congregation wide worship service. Our Sunday morning worship service provides preaching and teaching from the inerrant Word of God, along with a time of worship and praise to God through song...

End of Summer Bash with The American Standard Monroe City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 217 S N Vine St, Monroe City, MO

Come out and end the summer with The American Standard and The Dugout! No cover charge, outdoor seating and cold beer!

Jarrod Turner at Soybean Fest 2021 Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

SSM Nashville artist Jarrod Turner is a country singer-songwriter from Sturgeon, MO. . Sturgeon is in the heart of the mid-west. It's a small bedroom town of less than a 1,000 folks. Growing up...

Mexico Jaycees Car & Bike Show Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Show & Shine includes a Car & Bike Show, Poker Walk, Poker Run, Trophies, prizes, 50/50 drawing, games, food, beverages, entertainment and much more! Don't miss this event!! For questions...

Copy of Grit & Grace Baby Goat Yoga - Session 4 Paris, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 15680 State Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275

Baby Goats, Wine/Coffee, Yoga & Friends in a beautiful setting