Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, MO

Live events on the horizon in Santa Fe

Posted by 
Santa Fe Dispatch
Santa Fe Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SANTA FE, MO) Santa Fe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Fe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7NEB_0bbPR2UK00

Worship Services

Hallsville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 115 Elizabeth St, Hallsville, MO

Congregation wide worship service. Our Sunday morning worship service provides preaching and teaching from the inerrant Word of God, along with a time of worship and praise to God through song...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrSRI_0bbPR2UK00

End of Summer Bash with The American Standard

Monroe City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 217 S N Vine St, Monroe City, MO

Come out and end the summer with The American Standard and The Dugout! No cover charge, outdoor seating and cold beer!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWs9S_0bbPR2UK00

Jarrod Turner at Soybean Fest 2021

Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

SSM Nashville artist Jarrod Turner is a country singer-songwriter from Sturgeon, MO. . Sturgeon is in the heart of the mid-west. It's a small bedroom town of less than a 1,000 folks. Growing up...

Learn More

Mexico Jaycees Car & Bike Show

Mexico, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Show & Shine includes a Car & Bike Show, Poker Walk, Poker Run, Trophies, prizes, 50/50 drawing, games, food, beverages, entertainment and much more! Don't miss this event!! For questions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWAeA_0bbPR2UK00

Copy of Grit & Grace Baby Goat Yoga - Session 4

Paris, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 15680 State Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275

Baby Goats, Wine/Coffee, Yoga & Friends in a beautiful setting

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe, MO
6
Followers
187
Post
842
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Fe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe City, MO
Monroe City, MO
Government
City
Santa Fe, MO
City
Hallsville, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Paris, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cold Beer#Mo Congregation#Mo Come#The American Standard#Sturgeon#Wine Coffee#Yoga Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy