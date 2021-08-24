Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yellow Pine, ID

Yellow Pine calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Yellow Pine Daily
Yellow Pine Daily
 7 days ago

(YELLOW PINE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Yellow Pine calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yellow Pine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPStZ_0bbPR1bb00

Heart Art - Family Event

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 218 Park St, McCall, ID

The McCall Area Chamber is working on a new campaign to help remind us all to #keepmccallkind and we would love to have your creative contribution. Join us for a fun local event where we will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWsaH_0bbPR1bb00

Gilbert Bonilla LIVE!

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 401 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

Gilbert Bonilla LIVE! Hosted By Gilbert Bonilla. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Mccall., The Scandia Inn

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ar77Y_0bbPR1bb00

Outdoor Yoga at Jug Mountain Ranch with Shanti Yoga

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

Join us for a gentle all levels class in an awesome outdoor venue at Jug Mountain Ranch! Located in a covered, open air pavilion with sweeping vistas of the valley, your heart is sure to feel at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAzSi_0bbPR1bb00

Lakeside Paint and Sip

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 501 Pine St, McCall, ID

Join us for a paint and sip on the patio at Mountain Java! The $35 class fee will cover instruction and ALL painting supplies. Participants may bring food and there will be beverages for purchase...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvOfo_0bbPR1bb00

Ed Staub & Sons Customer Appreciation Event

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 13872 ID-55, McCall, ID

To show our appreciation for our amazing customers we are throwing a BBQ to celebrate you! Stop by between 12pm-4pm at our McCall location for food, prizes, discounts and more!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Yellow Pine Daily

Yellow Pine Daily

Yellow Pine, ID
6
Followers
189
Post
108
Views
ABOUT

With Yellow Pine Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccall, ID
City
Yellow Pine, ID
Local
Idaho Government
City
Pine, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mccall Area Chamber#Java#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy