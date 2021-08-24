Yellow Pine calendar: Coming events

(YELLOW PINE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Yellow Pine calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yellow Pine area:

Heart Art - Family Event McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 218 Park St, McCall, ID

The McCall Area Chamber is working on a new campaign to help remind us all to #keepmccallkind and we would love to have your creative contribution. Join us for a fun local event where we will be...

Gilbert Bonilla LIVE! McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 401 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

Gilbert Bonilla LIVE! Hosted By Gilbert Bonilla. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Mccall., The Scandia Inn

Outdoor Yoga at Jug Mountain Ranch with Shanti Yoga McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

Join us for a gentle all levels class in an awesome outdoor venue at Jug Mountain Ranch! Located in a covered, open air pavilion with sweeping vistas of the valley, your heart is sure to feel at...

Lakeside Paint and Sip McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 501 Pine St, McCall, ID

Join us for a paint and sip on the patio at Mountain Java! The $35 class fee will cover instruction and ALL painting supplies. Participants may bring food and there will be beverages for purchase...

Ed Staub & Sons Customer Appreciation Event McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 13872 ID-55, McCall, ID

To show our appreciation for our amazing customers we are throwing a BBQ to celebrate you! Stop by between 12pm-4pm at our McCall location for food, prizes, discounts and more!