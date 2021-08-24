Cancel
Clifton, NY

What’s up Clifton: Local events calendar

Clifton Voice
Clifton Voice
 7 days ago

(CLIFTON, NY) Clifton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clifton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3r0s_0bbPR0is00

Canton Farmers Market

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Park Pl, Canton, NY

This event listing provided for the Canton community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnkR7_0bbPR0is00

Community Conversation: Young drivers & the law

Long Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1195 Main St, Long Lake, NY

Join us for a talk with Nationally recognized speaker, Karen Torres, on the concerns for young drivers on our roads and in our communities. A panel will address all of the community's concerns...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44MNhL_0bbPR0is00

Paint & Sip - Sunflower

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 17 Main St, Canton, NY

Paint & Sip - Sunflower is on Facebook. To connect with Paint & Sip - Sunflower, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfMlE_0bbPR0is00

Popsicles in the Park

Canton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Taylor Park Road, Canton, NY 13617

Come enjoy some Girl Scout activities , and what Girl Scout has to offer & Who doesn't love popsicles!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ua5Om_0bbPR0is00

Tupper Lake Plein Air Festival

Tupper Lake, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 Park Street, Tupper Lake, NY 12986

Register to paint the beauty and spirit of this historic lumberjack town, amidst the majestic Adirondack Mountains in full fall foliage.

Learn More

Clifton Voice

Clifton Voice

Clifton, NY
With Clifton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

#Local Events#Live Events#Adirondack Mountains#Girl Scout
