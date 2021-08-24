Delhi events calendar

Cancel
(DELHI, CO) Live events are coming to Delhi.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Delhi area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4bqn_0bbPQyGU00

Open Mic Night LIVE at The Club!

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 Americana Road, Trinidad, CO

Stop by The Club on Wednesday night to see live music for our Open Mic Night between 5:00pm and 8:00pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YpYP2_0bbPQyGU00

Live Music: Jeffrey Dallet

Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1399 Co Rd 502, Walsenburg, CO

From Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey Dallet combines rock with lyrically driven folk music. Dallet has won awards for his songwriting, winning an Akedamia best folk song award for his song "Gypsy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4ctg_0bbPQyGU00

Central Outlands War Practice

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 700 Smith Ave, Trinidad, CO

Warriors of The Outlands ATTEND! The Baronies of Aarquelle and al-Barran are hosting a WAR Practice on August 28th, from 10:00 – 4:00. This will occur at Central Park in the City of Trinidad...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2Mql_0bbPQyGU00

The Barlow at The Trinidad Lounge

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 421 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO 81082

The Barlow comes to Trindad Lounge on 9/18 for some honky tonkin'! www.thebarlowband.com www.instagram.com/thebarlowband

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQ1WQ_0bbPQyGU00

Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille with Ladies Night

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 421 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO

Check out the past concert and event calendar for The Reveille in Denver & Boulder along with detailed ticket and venue information including photos, videos, bios, maps and more.

