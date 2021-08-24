Cancel
New Haven, WY

Live events coming up in New Haven

New Haven Bulletin
New Haven Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NEW HAVEN, WY) Live events are coming to New Haven.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Haven area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwghV_0bbPQxNl00

Harvest Farmers Market

Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Monday, 6am - 4pm Tuesdays, 9am - 4pmWednesday - Friday, 6am - 4pmLocation: 315 Main Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eni54_0bbPQxNl00

Special Guest Jean-Thomas Louvier from TX

Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Please join us for Sunday Service, August 29th with our Special Guest Speaker Jean-Thomas Louvier coming to us from TX. Meal immediately follows. https://www.jtlouvier.com/

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlJSj_0bbPQxNl00

Sip n Walk Historical Tours

Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 120 N 4th St, Sundance, WY

Live reenactment through Sundance's Wild West history! Take a scroll into the past of the Sundance Territory and meet famous historical figures and notorious outlaws. For only $15 per per adult...

Learn More

