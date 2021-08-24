Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunn Center, ND

Dunn Center calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Dunn Center News Alert
Dunn Center News Alert
 7 days ago

(DUNN CENTER, ND) Dunn Center is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dunn Center area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wh2bf_0bbPQr5P00

Wrangler Roping

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: South 4024, ND-22, Dickinson, ND

Starts in August 28, 2021 ... WRANGLER ROPING Date: Aug 28, 2021 Location(s): Stark County Fairgrounds Contact: 701-713-5342 CLICK HERE for more information

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMyqK_0bbPQr5P00

River School of Healing

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1173 3rd Ave W #32, Dickinson, ND

River School of Healing - Begins August 16th About this Event If you are believing God for a miracle or restoration in your physical body from an incurable sickness or disease, or any pain or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1CT1_0bbPQr5P00

Church Family Picnic

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for our annual church family picnic. There will be yard games, a bounce house, a 75 foot inflatable obstacle course and even a dunk tank! We will be grilling hamburgers and hotdogs. Please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYn3G_0bbPQr5P00

Pooch Pool Party

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2004 Fairway St, Dickinson, ND

It’s a party for the pooches! Come to the Pooch Pool Party and let the furry ones enjoy a dip in the pool. All pool chemicals will have been turned off for 24 hours, so it’s safe for the pups. Dog...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZ9YQ_0bbPQr5P00

Worship Service — Living Word Fellowship

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1645 14th St W, Dickinson, ND

Church Office Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Summer Worship: Sundays at 9:30 a.m. hello@livingwf.org || 701.483.4353 path path path path path path Copyright 2020 || Living Word...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Dunn Center News Alert

Dunn Center News Alert

Dunn Center, ND
3
Followers
175
Post
230
Views
ABOUT

With Dunn Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
City
Dunn Center, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Hamburgers#The Pooch Pool Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy