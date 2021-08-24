Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agar, SD

What’s up Agar: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Agar Daily
Agar Daily
 7 days ago

(AGAR, SD) Agar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Agar area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5758_0bbPQqCg00

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Pierre

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "Resume Makeover Masterclass" - Over 40,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In As Little As...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5qnX_0bbPQqCg00

Summer Patio Sessions

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 325 Hustan Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Drifters Bar & Grille: 7 – 10pm Free Live Music on the Patio. 605-220-5014

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cfgll_0bbPQqCg00

Summer Concert Series at the American Legion

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD

Summer Concert Series at the American Legion. Every Sunday evening beginning at 5 p.m. June 6 - Cody Huyllinger June 20 - Lance Spears June 27 - Andrea Royer Katelyn Hump **More bands TBA - 08/29/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRTp1_0bbPQqCg00

West Shore 40

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Welcome MTB Racers & Riders to the inaugural event by the Oahe Wheelmen at West Shore MTB Trails in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota! Located alongside Lake Oahe & the Missouri River, a 40-mile USA...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Agar Daily

Agar Daily

Agar, SD
2
Followers
174
Post
91
Views
ABOUT

With Agar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Drifters Bar Grille#The American Legion
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agar, SD
City
Fort Pierre, SD
State
South Dakota State
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy