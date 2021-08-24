What’s up Agar: Local events calendar

(AGAR, SD) Agar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Agar area:

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Pierre Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "Resume Makeover Masterclass" - Over 40,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In As Little As...

Summer Patio Sessions Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 325 Hustan Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Drifters Bar & Grille: 7 – 10pm Free Live Music on the Patio. 605-220-5014

Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD

Summer Concert Series at the American Legion. Every Sunday evening beginning at 5 p.m. June 6 - Cody Huyllinger June 20 - Lance Spears June 27 - Andrea Royer Katelyn Hump **More bands TBA - 08/29/2021

West Shore 40 Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Welcome MTB Racers & Riders to the inaugural event by the Oahe Wheelmen at West Shore MTB Trails in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota! Located alongside Lake Oahe & the Missouri River, a 40-mile USA...