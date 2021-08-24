Cancel
Powder River, WY

Live events Powder River — what’s coming up

Powder River Times
 7 days ago

(POWDER RIVER, WY) Powder River is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Powder River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Woa2X_0bbPQl2H00

WCDA Summer Market

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 S David St, Casper, WY

Join us each Tuesday, June 1st - September 7th, from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM for our WCDA summer markets! Take a stroll through David Street Station as a wide variety of vendors sell their locally...

Learn More

Wellness Wednesday

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 S David St, Casper, WY

Wednesdays are for wellness with the Y! Join the YMCA of Natrona County at David Street Station for free morning sweat sessions from 6-7am, every Wednesday in beautiful downtown Casper...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ujxtd_0bbPQl2H00

TinyTots StoryTime

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 307 E 2nd St, Casper, WY

It’s never too early to introduce your baby or toddler to the wonderful world of books and reading. Together you will discover the joy of songs, finger plays, simple books and bouncing rhymes. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J70O3_0bbPQl2H00

Mamma Mia! Audition Workshop

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1631 Campus Dr, Casper, WY

This is a vocal and dance workshop to help prepare for Mamma Mia! Auditions. Please wear jazz shoes, sneakers, or clean socks along with dance or workout clothes.

Learn More

Wednesday @ the Library: School's Out Movie

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 307 E 2nd St, Casper, WY

School's out for the summer (even though the new school year is creeping up on us way too quickly)! Come inside to cool off with an air-conditioned movie and snacks for the whole family. Kiddos in...

Learn More

Powder River, WY
With Powder River Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

