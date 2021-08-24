Cancel
Genoa, AR

Genoa calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Genoa Bulletin
Genoa Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GENOA, AR) Live events are lining up on the Genoa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Genoa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpC14_0bbPQjGp00

Jimmy Wooten @Whiskey River Country Club

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 310 E 49th St, Texarkana, AR

After 7 years of touring with Platinum selling country artist, Neal McCoy, Jimmy Wooten is now touring with his own band all across the south! Jimmy's concerts are high energy and filled with his...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHllC_0bbPQjGp00

Genoa Elementary School Cub Scout Sign Up

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 12018 AR-196, Texarkana, AR

Do you want to go camping, make s'mores and climbs a rock wall! Calling all girls and boys in Kindergarten through Fifth Grade, join us at Genoa Elementary School (12018 Highway 196, Texarkana AR...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBeIY_0bbPQjGp00

Schneider - Driver Recruiting Event in Texarkana, TX 08/26

Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1702 Hampton Rd, Texarkana, TX

Apply for "Schneider - Driver Recruiting Event in Texarkana, TX 08/26". View similar jobs at https://jooble.org.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRYv5_0bbPQjGp00

Soft Circuits: A New Twist on Traditional Embroidery

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 403 Laurel St, Texarkana, AR

Join the Texarkana Museums System at the P. J. Ahern Home for a workshop on traditional embroidery with a high tech twist.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124OUK_0bbPQjGp00

Wednesday night stableford league-9 hole

Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 7401 University Ave, Texarkana, TX

ALL GOLFERS WELCOME. Our popular Wednesday night stableford 9 hole tournaments start today. We pay out in cash and host an optional shootout after your 9 hole round. Whether you play for fun or...

Learn More

Genoa Bulletin

Genoa Bulletin

ABOUT

With Genoa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

