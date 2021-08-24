Genoa calendar: Coming events

(GENOA, AR) Live events are lining up on the Genoa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Genoa:

Jimmy Wooten @Whiskey River Country Club Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 310 E 49th St, Texarkana, AR

After 7 years of touring with Platinum selling country artist, Neal McCoy, Jimmy Wooten is now touring with his own band all across the south! Jimmy's concerts are high energy and filled with his...

Genoa Elementary School Cub Scout Sign Up Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 12018 AR-196, Texarkana, AR

Do you want to go camping, make s'mores and climbs a rock wall! Calling all girls and boys in Kindergarten through Fifth Grade, join us at Genoa Elementary School (12018 Highway 196, Texarkana AR...

Schneider - Driver Recruiting Event in Texarkana, TX 08/26 Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1702 Hampton Rd, Texarkana, TX

Apply for "Schneider - Driver Recruiting Event in Texarkana, TX 08/26". View similar jobs at https://jooble.org.

Soft Circuits: A New Twist on Traditional Embroidery Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 403 Laurel St, Texarkana, AR

Join the Texarkana Museums System at the P. J. Ahern Home for a workshop on traditional embroidery with a high tech twist.

Wednesday night stableford league-9 hole Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 7401 University Ave, Texarkana, TX

ALL GOLFERS WELCOME. Our popular Wednesday night stableford 9 hole tournaments start today. We pay out in cash and host an optional shootout after your 9 hole round. Whether you play for fun or...