Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grasmere, ID

Grasmere events coming up

Posted by 
Grasmere News Alert
Grasmere News Alert
 7 days ago

(GRASMERE, ID) Grasmere is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grasmere area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kKyP_0bbPQfjv00

Bullets on Broadway Murder Mystery

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 790 N 10th E St, Mountain Home, ID

Join us on August 27th, 7:00 - 9:00 pm behind the stage of a 1920's Broadway Musical (in the commons area of the library) to help figure out who murdered Mr. Jack Bialystock, the producer. Enjoy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0KWC_0bbPQfjv00

Mountain Home Farmers Market

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 1 pm Location:Railroad Park, Main Street, Downtown

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvizw_0bbPQfjv00

Scam Awareness and Prevention Seminar

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 265 N 4th E, Mountain Home, ID

Scam Awareness and Prevention Seminar is on Facebook. To connect with Scam Awareness and Prevention Seminar, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQO9a_0bbPQfjv00

Barney Ranch Camp Out

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3195 Airbase Rd, Mountain Home, ID

NXT Children, Youth, Young Adult - Barney Ranch Camp Out About this Event Name: NXT Children, Youth, Young Adult - Barney Ranch Camp Out Date: 2021 August 2@ 6:00pm to August 28 @ 3:00pm Location...

Learn More

Teen Advisory Board - Open House

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 790 N 10th E St, Mountain Home, ID

Teen Advisory Board or T.A.B. is a group of teens (ages 12-18) who meet at 4:00 pm every 3rd Monday of each month to advise on matters of teen services, programming, selection of teen materials...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Grasmere News Alert

Grasmere News Alert

Grasmere, ID
0
Followers
157
Post
28
Views
ABOUT

With Grasmere News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Home, ID
City
Grasmere, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Nxt Children Youth#Teen Advisory Board#T A B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy