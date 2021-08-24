Cancel
Lefor, ND

Lefor events calendar

Lefor Journal
Lefor Journal
(LEFOR, ND) Live events are lining up on the Lefor calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lefor area:

National Alpaca Farm Days

Gladstone, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3260 102nd Avenue Southwest, Gladstone, ND 58630

Our 3rd Annual National Alpaca Farm Days are happening September 25th & 26th from 10 am to 3 p.m. FUN - FIBER - FAMILY - FOOD

Learn More
Freedom Fridays Barrel Racing Series

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: South 4024, ND-22, Dickinson, ND

August 13 & August 27, 2021September 10 & September 24, 2021 5:00 PM MTStark County FairgroundsContact: 320-420-7935 CLICK HERE for information All event details are subject to change. Please...

Learn More
2021 Women’s Expo

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1865 Empire Rd, Dickinson, ND

Saturday, August 28, 2021 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM West River Ice Center, Dickinson, ND Contact: 701-456-1222 FREE COMMUNITY EVENT! Shop the best in local direct sale businesses, brick and mortar shops...

Learn More
Armbars That Turn Into Chokes With Professor Brad Scott

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

This is a 2 hr seminar with Professor Brad Scott. Professor Brad is a 2nd degree Blackbelt under Master Carlos Machado, and Master Carlos' head instructor at the headquarters in Dallas Texas. This...

Learn More
Official Library Book Club -- The Flight Attendant

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

The official library book club is restarting and will meet once a month on a Tuesday at 6 pm in the Community Room. The next month's title will be made known at each meeting. Read the book and...

Learn More

With Lefor Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

