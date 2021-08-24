Lefor events calendar

(LEFOR, ND) Live events are lining up on the Lefor calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lefor area:

National Alpaca Farm Days Gladstone, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3260 102nd Avenue Southwest, Gladstone, ND 58630

Our 3rd Annual National Alpaca Farm Days are happening September 25th & 26th from 10 am to 3 p.m. FUN - FIBER - FAMILY - FOOD

Freedom Fridays Barrel Racing Series Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: South 4024, ND-22, Dickinson, ND

August 13 & August 27, 2021September 10 & September 24, 2021 5:00 PM MTStark County FairgroundsContact: 320-420-7935 CLICK HERE for information All event details are subject to change. Please...

2021 Women’s Expo Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1865 Empire Rd, Dickinson, ND

Saturday, August 28, 2021 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM West River Ice Center, Dickinson, ND Contact: 701-456-1222 FREE COMMUNITY EVENT! Shop the best in local direct sale businesses, brick and mortar shops...

Armbars That Turn Into Chokes With Professor Brad Scott Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

This is a 2 hr seminar with Professor Brad Scott. Professor Brad is a 2nd degree Blackbelt under Master Carlos Machado, and Master Carlos' head instructor at the headquarters in Dallas Texas. This...

Official Library Book Club -- The Flight Attendant Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 139 W 3rd St, Dickinson, ND

The official library book club is restarting and will meet once a month on a Tuesday at 6 pm in the Community Room. The next month's title will be made known at each meeting. Read the book and...