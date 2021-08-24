Cancel
Shaniko, OR

Shaniko calendar: What's coming up

Shaniko Post
 7 days ago

(SHANIKO, OR) Live events are lining up on the Shaniko calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shaniko area:

Farm to Table Market

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 125 SW E St, Madras, OR

Experience the best in regional produce, meat/poultry, eggs, dairy and other locally grown and raised products. Get the freshest products while supporting the region’s fanning traditions and...

Flying Legends of Victory Tour: Madras, OR

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2408 NW Berg Dr, Madras, OR

Fly or tour the iconic B-17 Flying Fortress when "Sentimental Journey" comes to town! Ground Tours: Tue-Wed: 9a – 6p Thu: 9a-1p Fri: 1p-10p (Airshow Central) Sat: 9a-1p Sun: 2p-6p $10 per...

Madras Redevelopment Commission - City Council Meeting

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Madras City Hall - Council Chambers - 125 SW "E" Street In order to help limit the spread of COVID , the City of Madras is offering this meeting via Zoom and teleconference. A teleconference...

White River Store “Dig”& Pine Grove 180-degree Viewpoint Hike (2PM SEPT 13)

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 83091 Tygh Valley Road, Tygh Valley, OR 97063

What if you could go back in time to an old country store from the 1930s or possibly to a forgotten trading post from Oregon Trail days?

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Vancouver, WA 97063

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

