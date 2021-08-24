Cancel
Blackburn, OK

Live events coming up in Blackburn

Blackburn Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BLACKBURN, OK) Live events are coming to Blackburn.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blackburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGOH7_0bbPQc5k00

Brandon Jackson @ Elks Lodge

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 202 E McElroy Rd, Stillwater, OK

Brandon Jackson is a Country and Americana Band from b'Stillwater, Oklahoma'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D45Rt_0bbPQc5k00

Sequoyah Constitutional Re-Convention

Pawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 537 6th St, Pawnee, OK

Sequoyah Constitutional Re-Convention at Buffalo Theatre Pawnee Oklahoma, 537 6th St, Pawnee, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 09:45 am to Tue Aug 24 2021 at 12:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7ont_0bbPQc5k00

August Stillwater Cars & Coffee

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3100 N Husband St, Stillwater, OK

C&C Stillwater's August 28, 2021 event is here! Come join the team and community at Kicker for a good old fashioned car meet. All cars, bikes, and trucks are welcome to join us at this local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGLWa_0bbPQc5k00

CimTel Classic 5K

Cleveland, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 323 N Gilbert Ave, Cleveland, OK

5K run benefiting the local schools in CimTel's service area!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kX2Dw_0bbPQc5k00

Night at the Derby

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 5317 S Hartford St, Stillwater, OK

We're off to the races!!! Sport your big hats and bowties for a great cause! Live auction items, silent auction, wine pull, and gift card pull. Multiple opportunities to support vulnerable child...

Blackburn Bulletin

Blackburn, OK
ABOUT

With Blackburn Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

