Sharon, KS

Sharon events coming soon

Posted by 
Sharon News Watch
Sharon News Watch
 7 days ago

(SHARON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Sharon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sharon area:

Funeral service

Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 817 W Wheatridge Dr, Anthony, KS

Here is Scotty Lee Williams’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Scotty Lee Williams (Anthony, Kansas), who passed away on...

Woods Co. 4-H Day @ the Alva Farmers Market on Flynn

Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 407 Government St, Alva, OK

Woods County 4-H members will be having a booth at the Alva Farmers Market on Flynn on Saturday, August 28th from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Stop by and visit with our members and find out what we're...

Harper County Farmers Market

Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 803 W Fanning Dr, Anthony, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open June, 2021Saturday, 8am - 11am Location:Anthony at the Knapic/Central Propane parking lot

Human Sex Trafficking for Law Enforcement

Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1801 S 11th St, Alva, OK

About This Course: Street Cop Instructor Tom Stack will pull back the curtain and give you an inside look at the dark and evil world of human trafficking from the inside out. Stack will give you...

Sharon News Watch

Sharon News Watch

Sharon, KS
ABOUT

With Sharon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

