Marsland calendar: What's coming up

(MARSLAND, NE) Marsland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marsland area:

Starting Off Strong Chadron, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 East 12th Street, Chadron, NE 69337

This will be a flipped seminar centered around a listening circle format. Start off strong so you can finish with ease.

Annual Fall Paint Horse Trail Ride Crawford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3200 US-20, Crawford, NE

This ride offers riders a complete vacation package with on-site historic housing, meals and installing included in the ride fee. The paint horse enthusiast will enjoy the relaxation and extra...

Nebraska Through Song and Story Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Celebrate Recovery – Alliance Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

Bowling Fundraiser for the Chadron Chamber Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 950 W 10th St, Chadron, NE

Family Fun Bowling Fundraiser for the Chadron Chamber of Commerce! We are a non-profit organization that WORKS because of community and member support! The funds raised from this activity help us...