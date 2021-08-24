Marsland calendar: What's coming up
(MARSLAND, NE) Marsland has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Marsland area:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 300 East 12th Street, Chadron, NE 69337
This will be a flipped seminar centered around a listening circle format. Start off strong so you can finish with ease.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 3200 US-20, Crawford, NE
This ride offers riders a complete vacation package with on-site historic housing, meals and installing included in the ride fee. The paint horse enthusiast will enjoy the relaxation and extra...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE
Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE
Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 950 W 10th St, Chadron, NE
Family Fun Bowling Fundraiser for the Chadron Chamber of Commerce! We are a non-profit organization that WORKS because of community and member support! The funds raised from this activity help us...
Comments / 0