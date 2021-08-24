Wisdom calendar: Events coming up

(WISDOM, MT) Live events are coming to Wisdom.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wisdom:

Live Music @ Last Wave Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 102 Main St, Salmon, ID

Come and support one of Salmon's newest restaurants and listen to some diverse musicians, every Saturday night from 7-10 pm! For more information on this event please contact Last Wave at (208...

Summer Concert Series Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 520 Main St, Salmon, ID

We are throwing the doors open to the church and inviting everyone to come on down for Contemporary Christian and Classic Rock music by our own Church Street Band! Bring your family and friends...

Lemhi County Fair Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID

8.00 am Jr.Livestock Market Swine Show - Livestock Barn 10.00 am Exhibit and Commercial Buildings Open 10.00 am to 12.00 pm Pressure Canner Gauge Testing -

Casting Lessons in the Park Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 205 Water St, Salmon, ID

Come learn how to cast a fly rod at Veterans Memorial Park with Salmon River Fly Box Wednesday's @ 6:30pm! For more information on this event, please visit the following link...

Private Wedding — Colt Angell Wisdom, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Colt will be the entertainment for a big ole Montana style wedding of a very special bride and groom.