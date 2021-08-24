Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisdom, MT

Wisdom calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Wisdom Digest
Wisdom Digest
 7 days ago

(WISDOM, MT) Live events are coming to Wisdom.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wisdom:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nI7fF_0bbPQSDM00

Live Music @ Last Wave

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 102 Main St, Salmon, ID

Come and support one of Salmon's newest restaurants and listen to some diverse musicians, every Saturday night from 7-10 pm! For more information on this event please contact Last Wave at (208...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMZyg_0bbPQSDM00

Summer Concert Series

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 520 Main St, Salmon, ID

We are throwing the doors open to the church and inviting everyone to come on down for Contemporary Christian and Classic Rock music by our own Church Street Band! Bring your family and friends...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvVUy_0bbPQSDM00

Lemhi County Fair

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID

8.00 am Jr.Livestock Market Swine Show - Livestock Barn 10.00 am Exhibit and Commercial Buildings Open 10.00 am to 12.00 pm Pressure Canner Gauge Testing -

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPG3F_0bbPQSDM00

Casting Lessons in the Park

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 205 Water St, Salmon, ID

Come learn how to cast a fly rod at Veterans Memorial Park with Salmon River Fly Box Wednesday's @ 6:30pm! For more information on this event, please visit the following link...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2VrG_0bbPQSDM00

Private Wedding — Colt Angell

Wisdom, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Colt will be the entertainment for a big ole Montana style wedding of a very special bride and groom.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wisdom Digest

Wisdom Digest

Wisdom, MT
4
Followers
158
Post
99
Views
ABOUT

With Wisdom Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wisdom, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Restaurants#Mt#Contemporary Christian#Church Street Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy