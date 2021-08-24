Tupelo events coming soon

(TUPELO, AR) Live events are lining up on the Tupelo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tupelo:

2021 Ozark Mountain Brawl Searcy, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1529 East Park Avenue, Searcy, AR 72143

I am proud to announce another year of the Ozark Mountain Brawl taking place on the beautiful campus of Harding Academy in Searcy, Arkansas.

PECS Level 1 Training: In-person & Virtual Searcy, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 915 E. Market Ave, Searcy, AR 72149

Learn how to use the Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS)!

Annual Open House Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3000 E Park Ave, Searcy, AR

Troop AR-0226 will be hosting an open house and informational session about Trail Life. We will share information with parents who might be interested in joining while the current and prospective...

Becoming a Woman of Excellence Women's Conference Des Arc, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 8th and Main, Des Arc, AR 72040

Come join us for a time of worship, connecting with God and our fellow sisters in Christ.

Immeasurably More | Reconnect • Refuel • Restore Judsonia, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 128 Highway Church Road, Judsonia, AR 72081

Reconnect - Refuel - Restore at Immeasurably More featuring author and writing coach, Nika Maples.