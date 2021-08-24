Cancel
Mayfield, KS

What's up Mayfield: Local events calendar

Mayfield News Beat
Mayfield News Beat
 7 days ago

(MAYFIELD, KS) Mayfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mayfield:

MCF Bingo Night 2022

Mulvane, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Address: 1900 North Rock Road, Mulvane, KS 67110

Join us for the Mulvane Children's Fund Bingo Night Fundraiser! Have lots of fun supporting an awesome cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZQ6V_0bbPQQRu00

Hustle to the Library

Haysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:15 AM

Address: 210 Hays Ave, Haysville, KS

The Hustle is going to the Haysville Community Library! Join us on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month for a FREE trip to the library. Seating is limited and rides will only be offered...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmSkQ_0bbPQQRu00

National Can Opener Day

Derby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 457 N Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS

Here at Little Busters we are always looking for the best National Holidays to Celebrate and on August 24 we celebrate the CAN OPENER! No sound is better than the sound of a cold can of frosty...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWUgW_0bbPQQRu00

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLE OF ALL KINDS

Wellington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 319 N Washington Ave, Wellington, KS

Wiens Auction/Realty LLC is having ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLE OF ALL KINDS in Wellington KS on Aug 25, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awLJ5_0bbPQQRu00

Outdoor Wee Reads Story Time

Mulvane, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 408 N 2nd Ave, Mulvane, KS

Starting in April, we will begin hosting outdoor story times! Bring a blanket or chairs for your family to use while we sing, tell stories, and dance in our spots! These story times are weather...

Mayfield News Beat

Mayfield News Beat

Mayfield, KS
With Mayfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

