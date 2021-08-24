What’s up Mayfield: Local events calendar

(MAYFIELD, KS) Mayfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mayfield:

MCF Bingo Night 2022 Mulvane, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Address: 1900 North Rock Road, Mulvane, KS 67110

Join us for the Mulvane Children's Fund Bingo Night Fundraiser! Have lots of fun supporting an awesome cause.

Hustle to the Library Haysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:15 AM

Address: 210 Hays Ave, Haysville, KS

The Hustle is going to the Haysville Community Library! Join us on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month for a FREE trip to the library. Seating is limited and rides will only be offered...

National Can Opener Day Derby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 457 N Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS

Here at Little Busters we are always looking for the best National Holidays to Celebrate and on August 24 we celebrate the CAN OPENER! No sound is better than the sound of a cold can of frosty...

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLE OF ALL KINDS Wellington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 319 N Washington Ave, Wellington, KS

Wiens Auction/Realty LLC is having ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLE OF ALL KINDS in Wellington KS on Aug 25, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Outdoor Wee Reads Story Time Mulvane, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 408 N 2nd Ave, Mulvane, KS

Starting in April, we will begin hosting outdoor story times! Bring a blanket or chairs for your family to use while we sing, tell stories, and dance in our spots! These story times are weather...