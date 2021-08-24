Cancel
Drewsey, OR

Drewsey events coming up

Posted by 
Drewsey Digest
Drewsey Digest
 7 days ago

(DREWSEY, OR) Drewsey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Drewsey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kt4sB_0bbPQPZB00

Community & Senior Lunch

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

Enjoy a great meal at the Senior & Community Center. Menu can be found on the website: http://co.harney.or.us/index.php/senior-community-services-center-home Community members and Businesses...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zi6PS_0bbPQPZB00

Get Started - A CO.STARTERS Workshop - Harney County

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 484 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Get Started is a three-hour in-person workshop that gives you the tools to get your startup small business moving forward. About this Event Are you thinking about starting a small business? Are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoAra_0bbPQPZB00

Harney County Soil and Water Conservation District

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 67826A OR-205, Burns, OR

Harney Soil & Water Conservation District (HSWCD) will hold a regular board meeting on Thursday, from noon to 2:30 pm at the EOARC Conference room locatedat 67826 Hwy 205, Burns. Items to be...

Drewsey Digest

Drewsey Digest

Drewsey, OR
ABOUT

With Drewsey Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

