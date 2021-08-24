Drewsey events coming up
(DREWSEY, OR) Drewsey has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Drewsey:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR
Enjoy a great meal at the Senior & Community Center. Menu can be found on the website: http://co.harney.or.us/index.php/senior-community-services-center-home Community members and Businesses...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 484 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR
Get Started is a three-hour in-person workshop that gives you the tools to get your startup small business moving forward. About this Event Are you thinking about starting a small business? Are...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 67826A OR-205, Burns, OR
Harney Soil & Water Conservation District (HSWCD) will hold a regular board meeting on Thursday, from noon to 2:30 pm at the EOARC Conference room locatedat 67826 Hwy 205, Burns. Items to be...
Comments / 0