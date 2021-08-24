Drewsey events coming up

(DREWSEY, OR) Drewsey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Drewsey:

Community & Senior Lunch Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

Enjoy a great meal at the Senior & Community Center. Menu can be found on the website: http://co.harney.or.us/index.php/senior-community-services-center-home Community members and Businesses...

Get Started - A CO.STARTERS Workshop - Harney County Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 484 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Get Started is a three-hour in-person workshop that gives you the tools to get your startup small business moving forward. About this Event Are you thinking about starting a small business? Are...

Harney County Soil and Water Conservation District Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 67826A OR-205, Burns, OR

Harney Soil & Water Conservation District (HSWCD) will hold a regular board meeting on Thursday, from noon to 2:30 pm at the EOARC Conference room locatedat 67826 Hwy 205, Burns. Items to be...