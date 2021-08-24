Midkiff calendar: What's coming up

(MIDKIFF, TX) Live events are coming to Midkiff.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Midkiff area:

The Iron Freedom Foundation Second Annual Clay Tournament Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 13301 Farm to Market Road 1379, Midland, TX 79706

Come out to support the Iron Freedom Foundation for our Second Annual Clay Tournament.

Rhea Lana's of Midland-Odessa Fall & Winter 2021 Sale Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2514 Arena Trail, Midland, TX 79701

It's time for Rhea Lana's of Midland-Odessa's Fall & Winter Sale! Get the kids ready for the season at a fraction of retail prices!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Midland, TX 79701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!