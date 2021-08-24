Midkiff calendar: What's coming up
(MIDKIFF, TX) Live events are coming to Midkiff.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Midkiff area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 13301 Farm to Market Road 1379, Midland, TX 79706
Come out to support the Iron Freedom Foundation for our Second Annual Clay Tournament.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 2514 Arena Trail, Midland, TX 79701
It's time for Rhea Lana's of Midland-Odessa's Fall & Winter Sale! Get the kids ready for the season at a fraction of retail prices!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Midland, TX 79701
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Comments / 0