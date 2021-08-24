Cancel
Glendale, UT

Glendale events coming up

Glendale Voice
Glendale Voice
 7 days ago

(GLENDALE, UT) Glendale is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Glendale area:

Outsiders Kanab 2022

Kanab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 20 North 100 East, Kanab, UT 84741

Attend a photography and creatives conference unlike anything you’ve experienced before! Learn from industry pros in a relaxed environment

Western Legends Heritage and Music Festival

Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Western Legends Roundup has been an event that generations have attended and loved for the last 20 years. Now, Western Legends Heritage & Music Festival, still emanates that same love and...

Badass and Beautiful Retreat- Embrace Your Truth

Brian Head, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 329 UT-143, Brian Head, UT 84719

Join us for an exclusive event to embrace Your Truth! This is a live event with limited space for only 16 people to join us on this journey.

MegaCamp in Springdale

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1127 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT

Join us for a MegaCamp filled experience! About this Event Right in the shadow of Zion National Park, escape the heat and join us for the biggest Real Estate event of the YEAR! About Mega Camp...

Kanab Rutan Canard Fly-In

Kanab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2378 S Highway 89A, Kanab, UT 84741

2021 Labor day Fly-In at Kanab Municipal Airport, Utah USA

With Glendale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

